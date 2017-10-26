Arcadia Football Dismantles Glendale

By Spencer Stueve

The Arcadia Apaches ran their league record to 4-1 last Thursday in dominant fashion. When the Apaches took the field to take on the Glendale Nitros, both teams carried with them notable streaks.

The Apaches entered with a modest two game winning streak against the Nitros, dating back to 2014.

With their 35-0 win last week, they extended the streak to three. For Glendale, they entered the game with a four game losing streak, which was extended to five, and an 18 game league losing streak, that ran to 19.

It didn’t take long for Arcadia to find the scoreboard. With 8:22 remaining in the 1st quarter, Rolandiss Whitener rushed in the first score of the game from 12 yards out. Demarco Moorer would add a short score on the next possession and Arcadia led 14-0 at the end of one.

Whitener would add two more touchdowns in the 2nd quarter, one coming on an eight yard run and the other on a 55 yard punt return. At halftime, the score was 28-0. Austin Guerra scored the lone points for either team in the 2nd half, scoring from a yard out to extend the Arcadia lead to 35-0.

The Arcadia defense was strong all game, forcing two turnovers, and not allowing a single point. Arcadia improved to 5-3 overall. Their next game is at home against Pasadena High School this Friday.