Arcadia Football Falls in Thriller, Season Over

Arcadia football ready to kickoff. – Courtesy photo / Facebook Arcadia Unified School District (https://www.facebook.com/ArcadiaUnified/photos/a.1716634955077758.1073742371.109282962479640/1716652041742716/?type=3&theater )

By Spencer Stueve

Last week, the Arcadia High School Apaches’ football season came to a close. After beating Hillcrest High School 21-20 in the opening round of the CIF playoffs, the joy of winning a thriller soon turned into the heartbreak of losing in similar fashion.

Senior Quarterback Max Devila threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns, including two 1st quarter touchdown passes to Ronaldiss Whitner. The early part of the game was back and forth, with the two teams trading touchdowns. With every big play by Max Devila and the Arcadia offense, Nathan Arrington and the Katella offense responded.

With the score tied at 14, Arcadia made adjustments on defense, and continued rolling on offense. The Apaches would score three unanswered touchdowns and open up a 35-14 lead. Katella stormed back, however, and scored three straight touchdowns to tie the game at 35. With a chance to win in regulation, a bad snap thwarted Katella’s final drive.

In overtime, the momentum remained with the Knights. Adam Pasani scored from a yard out, and then the Knights’ defense held the Apaches out of the endzone and won the game 41-35.

November 21, 2017

