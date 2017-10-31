Arcadia Football Players Say “Bring On” the Rivalry Game

By Josh Spasaro

It has been a long time since Arcadia High School beat Crescenta Valley in a high school football league showdown. But with a Southern Section playoff spot riding on a win over their rivals (both teams have a 5-1 League record) at Glendale Moyse Field – the players are saying “bring it on”.

Arcadia will take confidence into the game after a 39-13 win over Pasadena at home last Friday night. It was their third victory in a row.

“The confidence is pretty good – we’ve just got to keep winning,” said quarterback Max Davila, who threw for four touchdowns. “I’m very excited – for the four years I’ve been here we haven’t beaten Crescenta Valley.”

Arcadia could have brought up 50 points on Friday night, if not for two disallowed touchdowns in the first quarter. That meant they took just a 3-0 lead into the first change, thanks to a 27-yard Randy Ludwig field goal.

“It was sloppy, but we made enough plays to win the game,” head coach Andrew Policky said. “We played some decent defense and got up the field well a few times.”

“There were a few flags. We need to get better for next game so we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot.”

For Arcadia’s first touchdown, Davila threw a mid-range pass to Rolandiss Whitener, who finished off the play by weaving through the Pasadena defense from 43 yards out early in the second quarter. Arcadia’s second touchdown came courtesy of a Torry Brumfield interception, before Deonte Bevel pulled down a high pass from Davila in the end zone.

In a productive second quarter, a pinpoint pass from Davila on a second and long play saw Whitener make the end-zone catch for a 25-0 lead.

A fearless and direct kick-off return from Bevel, after Pasadena’s Anthony Santellan received for a touchdown, lifted his Arcadia teammates and the crowd to start the third quarter.

Some brilliant cutting carries from running-back Andre Lewis then put Arcadia in good field position, with Frankie Contreras showing a classy spin and acceleration after a pass-receive, to put the hosts up 32-7. Lewis was rewarded with his efforts, finding the end zone late in the game for the hosts’ final touchdown.

“Rolandiss Whitener played well, Bevel made some nice catches and a real nice one in the end zone for a touchdown, and Frankie Contreras made some nice plays,” Policky said. “We ran the ball pretty well.

“Andre has come on the last few games, so hopefully down the stretch we can ride that horse,” says Policky.

There was a sour note from the 26-point win, with defensive end Branden Reed needing an x-ray for an injured ankle, finishing his night on crutches.