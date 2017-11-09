Arcadia Football Wins Regular Seasons Finale, Off to Playoffs

By Spencer Stueve

When the Arcadia High School Apaches took on the Crescenta Valley High School Falcons last Thursday at Glendale’s Moyse Field, the game had obvious playoff implications. For the Apaches, the game was about playoff seeding, with still a slim chance to win the Pacific League title. For the Falcons, it was about sneaking in to the playoff picture and stealing a spot. The game would be a thriller.

On the opening drive of the game, Joe Suh of Crescenta Valley took one in from six yards out to give the Falcons the early lead. The lead would not last, however, as Arcadia came right back with a touchdown of their own.

The score would remain tied at 7 until the 4th quarter. With just under 12 minutes to play, the Falcons connected on a big play to give them the lead. When Receiver Angel Ochoa hit Jordan Nelson on a trick play touchdown, the Falcons took a six point lead. Just as was the case in the 1st quarter, the Apaches responded in the 4th. Max Devila scored from a yard out, and after the successful PAT, the Apaches led for the first time.

With 1:49 to play, Crescenta Valley would re-take the lead on a 26 yard field goal by Chris Wood. There was too much time, however. Davila would once again lead the charge, hitting Frankie Contreras for an 18 yard score with just 32 seconds to play. Arcadia held on and won 22-16.

The Apaches take on Hillcrest High School in the first round of the CIF playoffs.