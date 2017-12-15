Arcadia Girls Basketball off to Strong Start

By Spencer Stueve

The Arcadia girls basketball team is off to a hot start. Coach Adam Conover and the Apaches finished with just a 15-13 record last season, but they appear to be much improved at the beginning of this season.

In the 2017-2018 season opener, the Apaches took on a poor Monrovia Wildcats team and dominated, winning 79-17. Though the following games would be against tougher competition and the scores would be closer, the Apaches kept winning. On November 25, the Keppel Gary Houston Invitational tournament began, and in the first three games, Arcadia came out on top. They beat Eagle Rock, Mira Costa, and El Rancho to reach the tournament championship game.

On December 2, Arcadia took on a strong Corona Centennial team in the championship and suffered their first loss of the season. Sahana Saikumar led the Apaches with 13 points, and Clarissa Kiyomura provided her typical steady play, but it was not enough. Centennial won 61-49 and the Apaches lost their first game of the season.