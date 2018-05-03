Arcadia High School Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

A Signing Ceremony for five AHS student-athletes took place at Arcadia High School in the Lecture Hall Wednesday. The five student-athletes signed their letters of intent to play their respective sports at college with their teammates, coaches, friends, and parents in attendance. Gabbi Lewis – Golf – Sonoma State University; Jacob Morales – Baseball – University of Hawaii – Hilo; Clarissa Kiyomura – Basketball – Occidental College;

Daniel Rodriguez – Football – Knox College and Arturo Felix – La Sierra University.