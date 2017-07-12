Arcadia Juniors Win All Star Tournament

On July 7 Arcadia Juniors successfully won the All-Star Tournament. Starting pitcher, Julian Eskridge, led the team to a 32-3 victory over Pasadena American Junior League. The team, managed by Don McIntire with coaches Steve Gewecke and Michael Easter, beat out teams from San Marino, East Altadena, Pasadena, and Santa Anita Junior League to win the All-Star Tournament as the 2017 undefeated champions. The next stop on the road to the World Series is the Section Tournament on Thursday, July 13 in Granada Hills.