Arcadia Men’s Tennis Team Finishes Second at USTA League 6.0 National Championships

The men’s tennis team from Arcadia, representing the USTA Southern California Section, finished second at the USTA League 6.0 National Championships held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, FL.

The Arcadia team lost to a team from Saint Paul, MN., 3-0 in the Championship match. Earlier in the day, the Arcadia team defeated a team from Raleigh, N.C., 3-0 in the semifinals. They advanced this far by winning their round-robin flight contested Friday and Saturday.

The team is captained by Jack Yu and features team members Zhiyong Peng, Sam Tsang, Charlie Wei, Oscar Moskito, Kwon Goh, and Ruddie Legaspi and plays at Arcadia Park.

Established in 1980, USTA League has grown from 13,000 participants in a few parts of the country in its first year, to over 915,000 players across the nation today, making it the world’s largest recreational tennis league.

USTA League was established to provide adult recreational tennis players throughout the country with the opportunity to compete against players of similar ability levels. Players participate on teams in a league format, which is administered by the USTA through its 17 Sections. The league groups players by using six National Tennis Rating Program (NTRP) levels, ranging from 2.5 (entry) to 5.0 (advanced). USTA League is open to any USTA member 18 years of age or older.

The 2017 USTA League season will be the fifth season with the updated structure and format which offers four age categories (Adult 18 & Over, Adult 40 & Over and Adult 55 & Over and Mixed 18 & Over) to better align participants with players their own age. The Mixed 40 & Over division also celebrated its fourth anniversary. The restructuring guarantees more frequency of play opportunities at more appropriate age groups.

Head Penn Racquet Sports is in its 30th year as official ball of USTA League.

