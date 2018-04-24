Arcadia Showing No Signs Of Slowing Down

By Aaron Valdez

It seems that Arcadia baseball isn’t the only undefeated team on campus as the Coed Badminton squad finished the regular season 16-0 overall and 12-0 in league action.

In the grand scheme of high school sports, Head Coach Mike Stiles and his Arcadia badminton team continue to fly under the radar as one of the area’s most dominant forces. The Apaches have yet to be taken down this season and are winning each match by an average of 16.75 points.

The team has also racked up three shutouts this season over The Webb Schools, Loyola/Mayfield and Mark Keppel. The Apaches’ latest Almont League victories have come at the expense of Mark Keppel and San Marino, in which both sides lost by a 17-4 score.

Arcadia’s performance in the Cerritos Tournament over the weekend further proved that it’s the team to beat this year. Some of tournament’s most notable performances include Kevin Yoo (first in boys’ singles), Winston Tang (second in boys’ singles), Max Li/Kenneth Tjhan (first in boys’ doubles), Amy Sha/Melody Yang (first in girls’ doubles) and Tjhan/Yang (first in mixed doubles).

By the time this article is published, Arcadia will have already competed in the Almont League Finals on Tuesday and Wednesday at the San Gabriel Valley Badminton Club.