Arcadia’s Win Streak Snapped By Burroughs

By Aaron Valdez

With the Pacific League title just being a two-horse race between Crescenta Valley and Burroughs, Arcadia softball aims to close out the season strong and with their heads held high.

The Apaches struggled mightily to find their footing during the first two weeks of league action. They lost four of six games, including a 10-0 blanking to the Hoover Tornados, who are currently sitting behind Arcadia in sixth place with a 2-10 record.

However, one of those defeats also came in a hard-fought contest to first-place Crescenta Valley. Despite not scoring themselves, Arcadia held the Eagles to only two runs, which at that point, was a far cry from their average win margin of 14 runs.

The Apaches’ valiant performance in that game signaled a turning point in their season. After that loss, Arcadia ended up going on a five-game winning streak, which included an impressive 15-10 victory over third-place Burbank.

It seemed the Apaches had a real chance to end the season winning eight consecutive games but unfortunately for them, Burroughs had other plans in their meeting last Thursday. Despite Arcadia winning by an average of 9.8 runs during their win streak, they were blanked 5-0 by the Indians, who are trying to keep pace with Crescenta Valley for the league crown.

Arcadia will wrap up its 2018 campaign with a game against none other than Crescenta Valley on Thursday to potentially prevent the Eagles from taking the Pacific League.