Youth Volleyball in Duarte

Non-profit offers boys and girls fun, safe, supervised environment for volleyball

The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) today announced that registration for the 2018 Spring program in Duarte, California is open. The instructional volleyball league will provide boys and girls ages 7-15 the opportunity to learn and play volleyball in a fun, safe, and supervised environment.

The eight-week developmental league provides participants instruction twice per week that is designed to teach basic volleyball skills in a positive environment. The program is structured around the principles of participation, teamwork, skill development, sportsmanship, and fun. Practices and games operate in a coed format and offer participants the opportunity to develop self-esteem and confidence.

USYVL’s Duarte league will begin April 11 and run through June 2nd at Encanto Park. Practices for the league will be held on Thursdays 6 p.m.-7 p.m and games on Saturdays 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Registration for participants is currently available online at www.usyvl.org. The registration price includes a volleyball, t-shirt, and end of season participation award.