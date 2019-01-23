THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
CALENDAR
Jan. 18 – Jan. 24
EDITOR’S PICK The Simpsons Trivia at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Jan. 19 from 6-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Do the Bartman on do...
NEWS & COMMUNITY
New Historical Research to Be Revealed at Arcadia’s Gilb Museum
Celebrate the Chinese New Year at Arcadia Public Library
Business
Arcadia Library Partner With Other Libraries to Offer Business Classes
Starting or growing your business? Three local libraries are partnering to offer free classes on building your business. The Los Angeles Law Library, Arcadia Public Library, and the West Covina Public Library will be presenting a series of three weekly classes starting Wednesday, Jan. 30, with “How to Form a Corporation or LLC,” followed on…
Maquina Takes Tacos and Burritos to New Heights
January 18, 2019
Learn Self-Defense at Kenpo Karate in Sierra Madre
January 17, 2019
Keeping the Peace at Ambrose Cafe
January 15, 2019
opinion
2019: A New You, a New Smile
Dear Dr. K.C.: I am 55-year-old female and am embarrassed whenever I smile. I had braces when I was a teenager and don’t want braces as an adult. My teeth are moving more and more and are chipping on the edges. I used to have a big smile, but now I only sort of smile…
Epic Bike Crash in Rural Peru
January 17, 2019
Career Corner: Keep Your Jargon to Yourself
January 15, 2019
Lifeline for Pets: ‘Tortie Love’
January 14, 2019
Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment
Don’t Miss Global Game Jam 2019 at Mt Sierra College
Everyone is invited to this free and innovative weekend Mt Sierra College proudly announced recently that they will be hosting the 2019 Global Game Ja...
Arts & Entertainment
Arcadia Artist Vies for the Grand Prize in the 'Illustrators of the Future' Competition
By May S. Ruiz Qianjiao Ma, known to her friends as ‘Q,’ is a long way from her birthplace in Northern China but is very much at home in her adopted c...
Arts & Entertainment
Guitarist Diana Rein Plays Arcadia Blues Club - Jan. 19
Acclaimed SoCal guitarist Diana Rein rocks the blues in concert at Arcadia Blues Club on Jan. 19. Also performing on this great double-guitar bill: Fl...
Arts & Entertainment
Photography of Grace Immink at Gilb Museum
Dramatic yet subtle photographs exploring the trials of aging and mental well-being highlight a month-long show of pictures taken by documentary photo...
Education
Five Arcadia High Athletes Sign to Play in NCAA Division I & II
By AUSD Digital Communications Intern Jasmine Oang Five Arcadia High student-athletes have signed to play in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Seniors Ayala Plummer, Haley Kennedy, Jeffrey Castillo, Lauren Ko, and Rachelle Yang ended 2018 with commitments to continue their academic and sports careers at top schools in NCAA Divisions 1 and 2. Arcadia…
Arcadia Students Learn from Holocaust Survivor’s Courage
January 17, 2019
Arcadia Educational Foundation to Announce Mini-Grant Winners
January 10, 2019
Dodgers Visit Arcadia’s Camino Grove Elementary School
January 3, 2019
HEALTH & FITNESS
Skyrocket Your New Year’s Resolution Success Rate
SPORTS
Arcadia Blows Past Muir Mustangs in Heated League Title Race
Arcadia Glides Past Burbank for 10th Straight Win
Arcadia Spiraling out of Contention for Pacific League Crown
LIFESTYLE
Travel
A Day at the California Science Center
By Greg Aragon A few months ago, I visited the California Science Center in Los Angeles (LA) to see the world-famous "King Tut: Treasures of the Golde...
Bone Kettle's Delicious Offerings Continue to Impress Diners
By Brianna Chu Last year, May and I were invited to a PR mixer at the Bone Kettle, a Southeast Asian restaurant and bar in Old Pasadena, and the food ...
Old Orcutt - The Perfect Place to Wine-About
Owner’s Kurt and Dawn make you feel like family at Vino et Amicis Old Orcutt is a place to “wine-about.” Step out of the hustle, bus...
Travel
Meandering Through Meersburg, Germany
By Greg Aragon As the boat glided across Lake Constance, a seventh-century castle appeared through the morning mist, her fortified walls jetting from ...
Healthy Snacks to Help You Keep Your Resolutions
The beginning of a new year marks the annual pledge many of us make for healthier eating habits after the long gluttonous run from Halloween thru New ...
Rainforests, Beaches, Small Ships and Adventure in 2019
By Greg Aragon With 2018 in the rear view mirror and a 2019 calendar opened wide on my desk, it is time to look ahead to one of the exciting getaways ...