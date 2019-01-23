THE LATEST

  • Arcadia Blows Past Muir Mustangs in Heated League Title Race

    By Aaron Valdez In a super competitive Pacific League, Arcadia girls’ soccer has taken care of business in its last couple games, defeating Burbank 4-0 last week while thrashing Muir 9-0 on Tuesday. Despite a painful 2-1 loss to Crescenta Valley on Jan. 11, the 8-1-1 Apaches are still in great shape to win the…

  • Five Arcadia High Athletes Sign to Play in NCAA Division I & II

    By AUSD Digital Communications Intern Jasmine Oang Five Arcadia High student-athletes have signed to play in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Seniors Ayala Plummer, Haley Kennedy, Jeffrey Castillo, Lauren Ko, and Rachelle Yang ended 2018 with commitments to continue their academic and sports careers at top schools in NCAA Divisions 1 and 2. Arcadia…

  • Arcadia PD Advises Community on New Temporary License Plates

    You may have noticed a new temporary license plate on vehicles driving in California since the beginning of the year. California dealerships are now required to place a temporary license plate on vehicles sold after Jan. 1, 2019. The new plate will assist law enforcement in identifying vehicles and will assist authorities with toll evasion…

  • New Historical Research to Be Revealed at Arcadia’s Gilb Museum

    Fascinated by Arcadia history? Stop by the Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage for a hot cup of coffee on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. where local historians will share new, original research on the history of Arcadia. Franklin Cheng, vice president of the Taiwanese American Historical Society, will be discussing the history of Taiwan…

  • Don’t Miss Global Game Jam 2019 at Mt Sierra College

    Everyone is invited to this free and innovative weekend Mt Sierra College proudly announced recently that they will be hosting the 2019 Global Game Jam (GGJ) for the second year in a row. GGJ starts at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 and ends on Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. What is GGJ? GGJ is a…

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

CALENDAR
  • Jan. 18 – Jan. 24
    calendar

    Jan. 18 – Jan. 24

    EDITOR’S PICK The Simpsons Trivia at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Jan. 19 from 6-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Do the Bartman on do...

E-NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Receive our weekly e-newsletter for the latest local news and upcoming events

NEWS & COMMUNITY

News

Arcadia PD Advises Community on New Temporary License Plates

You may have noticed a new temporary license plate on vehicles driving in California since the beginning of the year. California dealerships are now required to place a temporary license plate on vehicles sold after Jan. 1, 2019. The new plate will assist law enforcement in identifying vehicles and will assist authorities with toll evasion...
Business
opinion
2019: A New You, a New Smile
Columns

2019: A New You, a New Smile

Dear Dr. K.C.:  I am 55-year-old female and am embarrassed whenever I smile.  I had braces when I was a teenager and don’t want braces as an adult.  My teeth are moving more and more and are chipping on the edges.  I used to have a big smile, but now I only sort of smile…

Arts & Entertainment
Education
Five Arcadia High Athletes Sign to Play in NCAA Division I & II
Education

Five Arcadia High Athletes Sign to Play in NCAA Division I & II

By AUSD Digital Communications Intern Jasmine Oang Five Arcadia High student-athletes have signed to play in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Seniors Ayala Plummer, Haley Kennedy, Jeffrey Castillo, Lauren Ko, and Rachelle Yang ended 2018 with commitments to continue their academic and sports careers at top schools in NCAA Divisions 1 and 2. Arcadia…

HEALTH & FITNESS

SPORTS

LIFESTYLE
RECENT POSTS
EDITORIAL CALENDAR
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Editions
Contact Us
Corporate
Advertise With Us
Classifieds
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching